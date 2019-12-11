Cameroon - Floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2019)

Since Mid November, flooding has been affecting many areas of Logone-et-Chari Department (Extreme-Nord Province, Cameroon).

According to UN OCHA, more than 60,000 are affected while many have been displaced. The number is expected to increase following the overflow of Logone River.

Flood waters have isolated many settlements, cutting access to the affected population and hindering evacuation operations.

Stagnant water may risk an outbreak of water-borne diseases in several areas. Aid is being mobilised to the affected communities.