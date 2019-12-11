11 Dec 2019

Cameroon - Floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Dec 2019 View Original

  • Since Mid November, flooding has been affecting many areas of Logone-et-Chari Department (Extreme-Nord Province, Cameroon).

  • According to UN OCHA, more than 60,000 are affected while many have been displaced. The number is expected to increase following the overflow of Logone River.

  • Flood waters have isolated many settlements, cutting access to the affected population and hindering evacuation operations.

  • Stagnant water may risk an outbreak of water-borne diseases in several areas. Aid is being mobilised to the affected communities.

  • Weather conditions are set to improve in the coming days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.