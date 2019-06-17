17 Jun 2019

Cameroon |Far North Region | Return Intentions Survey Round 18 I 28 March – 08 April 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (913.18 KB)

SUMMARY

Within the context of the eighteenth round of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments in the Far North Region of Cameroon, a Return Intention Survey (RIS) was conducted with IDPs, Out of Camp Refugees and Returnees. The survey took place between 28 March - 08 April 2019 in 536 locations amidst the region's six department. 2,933 heads of households were interviewed in the course of the survey. 79% of IDPs and Out of Camp Refugees indicated they did not wish to leave their current location, while 18% wished to return to their location of origin and 3% expressed the wish to leave for a different location.

