Cameroon |Far North Region | Return Intentions Survey Round 18 I 28 March – 08 April 2019

SUMMARY

Within the context of the eighteenth round of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments in the Far North Region of Cameroon, a Return Intention Survey (RIS) was conducted with IDPs, Out of Camp Refugees and Returnees. The survey took place between 28 March - 08 April 2019 in 536 locations amidst the region's six department. 2,933 heads of households were interviewed in the course of the survey. 79% of IDPs and Out of Camp Refugees indicated they did not wish to leave their current location, while 18% wished to return to their location of origin and 3% expressed the wish to leave for a different location.