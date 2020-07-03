Cameroon + 1 more
Cameroon - Far North Region: Displacement Tracking Matrix Dashboard #21, 25 May – 10 June 2020
Attachments
This dashboard presents information on the displacement situation in the Far North Region of Cameroon. Data was collected between 25 May and 10 June 2020. The displaced population is estimated at 494,144 individuals (321,886 IDPs, 48,769 out of camp refugees and 123,489 returnees). 964 locations were assessed including 33 new villages or sites.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.