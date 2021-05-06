Cameroon: Far North - Operational Presence (As of March 2021)

57 humanitarian organizations are active in the Far-North region comprising 22 national NGOs, 18 international NGOs, 10 UN organizations, 5 government actors and 2 Red Cross movement organizations. There are 8 active sectors: Food Security, WASH, Health, Nutrition, Education, Protection*, Early Recovery, and NFI/Shelter. 87% of the activities are located in Logone and Chari, Mayo-Sava and Mayo-Tsanaga Divisions