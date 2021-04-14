Cameroon

Cameroon: Far North - Operational Presence (As of February 2021)

30 humanitarian organizations are active in the Far-North region comprising 13 international NGOs, 10 national NGOs, 5 UN Organizations and 2 government actors.There are 8 active sectors:
Food Security, WASH, Health, Nutrition, Education, Protection1, Early Recovery, and NFI/Shelter. 87% of the activities are located in Logone and Chari, Mayo-Sava and Mayo-Tsanaga Divisions.

