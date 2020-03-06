Cameroon
Cameroon: Far-North Operational Presence, February 2020
76 humanitarian actors are implementing projects to alleviate the suffering of 608,000 vulnerable people, mainly in the WASH, health and Food Security sectors in the Far North region. 88% of these projects are implemented by international NGOs 8% directly executed by UN agencies and the rest by local NGOs and government organizations.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
