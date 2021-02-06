Cameroon: Far-North - Operational Presence (As of December 2020)

64 humanitarians are active in the Far-North region comprising 21 national NGOs, 17 international NGOs, 12 government, 4 Red Cross movements, 2 faith based organizations and 8 UN. There are 1.2M people in need and 1M targeted. There are 8 active sectors; Food Security, WASH, Health, Nutrition, Education, Protection2 , Early Recovery, and NFI/Shelter. 80% of the activities are located in Logone and Chari, Mayo-Sava and Mayo-Tsanaga Divisions.