Cameroon: Event Tracking Tool – COVID-19, Far North Region, Report # 1 (25 March 2020)
The purpose of the Event Tracking Tool is to gather and provide upto-date information on events related to COVID-19 registered in DTM Flow Monitoring Points and Points of Entry. This report presents information on movements which occurred on 23 March 2020 in the Mayo-Danay and Logone-et-Chari divisions of the Far North region.
