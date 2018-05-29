Cameroon: Emergency Response Plan seeks US$15M to reach 160,000 internally displaced people in the next three months

Yesterday, the humanitarian community in Cameroon launched an Emergency Response Plan to respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs in the south-west and north-west regions of the country. The Plan, which is seeking US$15 million to deliver life-saving assistance and prevent further hardship for the affected population, is targeting 160,000 internally displaced people (90 per cent of whom are located in the south-west region) for an initial period of three months.

The response will require a flexible approach to quickly adapt to an unpredictable context and rapidly evolving displacement patterns. The financial requirements for the response may subsequently require adjustments in the coming months.

The situation in the south-west and north-west remains primarily a political and human rights crisis, but is increasingly having humanitarian implications. Recent needs assessments indicate that at least 160,000 people have been internally displaced in the two affected regions, and they need humanitarian and protection assistance over the next three months. In addition, at least 21,000 Cameroonians have been registered as refugees in Cross River, Benue and Akwa Ibom States in Nigeria.

