29 May 2018

Cameroon: Emergency Response Plan seeks US$15M to reach 160,000 internally displaced people in the next three months

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original
© OCHA/I.Brandau
© OCHA/I.Brandau

Yesterday, the humanitarian community in Cameroon launched an Emergency Response Plan to respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs in the south-west and north-west regions of the country. The Plan, which is seeking US$15 million to deliver life-saving assistance and prevent further hardship for the affected population, is targeting 160,000 internally displaced people (90 per cent of whom are located in the south-west region) for an initial period of three months.

The response will require a flexible approach to quickly adapt to an unpredictable context and rapidly evolving displacement patterns. The financial requirements for the response may subsequently require adjustments in the coming months.

The situation in the south-west and north-west remains primarily a political and human rights crisis, but is increasingly having humanitarian implications. Recent needs assessments indicate that at least 160,000 people have been internally displaced in the two affected regions, and they need humanitarian and protection assistance over the next three months. In addition, at least 21,000 Cameroonians have been registered as refugees in Cross River, Benue and Akwa Ibom States in Nigeria.

Read more on OCHA

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.