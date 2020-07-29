Cameroon education cluster strategy North West & South West, Jan-Dec 2020

The Cameroon Education Cluster (CEC) Strategy 2020, North West and South West (NWSW)of the country, was initially developed, collaboratively, through a two-day strategy making workshop in June 2019. Participants included members from Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) of the cluster as well as representatives from the confessional and private schools from the NWSW. In total, 19 individualsrepresenting 12 organizations participated during the workshop. The strategy was, then, validated through further consultations with the full cluster in July, August and September 2019, in different consultative engagements. Based on the evolving and dynamic context, the strategy was, then, refined in October 2019. The refinement also embedded within the overall Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP 2020) objectives.

The strategy is intended to ensure a coordinated, predictable, principled, evidence-based, transparent and accountable response. It provides strategic direction for the partners engaged in education in emergencies (EiE) interventions in NWSW, the conflict regions. Due to the extremely high-risk operational environment for education in the both regions, for which education is used as political instrument in the conflict, it is particularly important that the partners adhere to the strategy that spells out key strategic directions and impactful approaches. They have been designed to minimize risk to children, parents, teachers and other educational personnel.

The strategy is aligned with the four education strategic objectives of the Cameroon Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020.

The objectives of the Education Cluster Strategy are given below. 1. Improve safe, protective and inclusive learning environment 2. Enhance psychosocial wellbeing of conflict affected children and teachers 3. Support formal education and provide accelerated/alternative and continuous learning for conflict affected children 4. Strengthen resilience of affected children, schools and community learning centers to prepare for, and mitigate the impact of conflict on learning

These above educations strategic objectives are embedded in the following HRP (2020) overall objectives, respectively.

Improve the protection of civilians. Save lives and alleviate suffering. Support affected populations to meet their basic needs. Enhance the resilience of vulnerable populations.

Although there are important similarities and overlaps, the Education Cluster Strategy is different from the process of developing the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)1 . The HNO and HRP provide general and summarized inter-sectoral needs, priorities and plans, while the Education Cluster Strategy is much more comprehensive in terms of the education sector’s needs, priorities and plans.

The CEC strategy identifies initial entry points for education interventions in the two regions in the context of a challenging operating environment, significant access constraints, and an ongoing challenge, including attacks on education, enforced by Non-state Armed Groups (NSAGs). The activities, contained in this response framework, have been vetted by both the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) and the full cluster, both of which have ranked the endorsed activities as relatively low-risk and refined through a consultative workshop in October 2019. It is hoped that through increased advocacy and engagement with all parties to the conflict, the operating environment will improve during the 12-month period, allowing additional activities to be introduced and for the response to be significantly scaled up by mid-2020 which will be reflected in the subsequent revision of the strategy. This will be necessary to ensure all affected children are able to access safe, quality, relevant education, including children in hard-to-reach areas.

This strategy reflects a deep commitment by the humanitarian community to ensure children’s fundamental right to education is protected, even in the most challenging environments in which education is under direct attack.