Cameroon: DTM Displacement Report, Far North Region, Round 16 (12 - 23 November 2018)

Summary

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed a displacement tracking system, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. DTM’s tools gather information on various levels and of various kinds, including information on where displacements occur, why they occur, the length of displacement, and the conditions of migrants and internally displaced individuals both on site and in transit. This information is shared with relevant stakeholders, including humanitarian and government actors, to enhance understanding of movements of population and of affected peoples’ needs.

This report aims to provide an overview of the situation in Cameroon’s Far North region, where displacements are primarily caused by insecurity (largely due to acts of violent extremist groups) and, to a lesser extent, climatic phenomena. The information presented in this report was collected directly from displaced populations in the region in close collaboration with local and national authorities between 12 and 23 November 2018.