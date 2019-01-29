29 Jan 2019

Cameroon: DTM Displacement Report, Far North Region, Round 16 (12 - 23 November 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 23 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.01 MB)

Summary

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed a displacement tracking system, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. DTM’s tools gather information on various levels and of various kinds, including information on where displacements occur, why they occur, the length of displacement, and the conditions of migrants and internally displaced individuals both on site and in transit. This information is shared with relevant stakeholders, including humanitarian and government actors, to enhance understanding of movements of population and of affected peoples’ needs.

This report aims to provide an overview of the situation in Cameroon’s Far North region, where displacements are primarily caused by insecurity (largely due to acts of violent extremist groups) and, to a lesser extent, climatic phenomena. The information presented in this report was collected directly from displaced populations in the region in close collaboration with local and national authorities between 12 and 23 November 2018.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.