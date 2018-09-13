Cameroon: Displacement estimates in South-West region (as of 16 August 2018)]
This document presents the estimated number of displaced people in South West Region as of August 2018. The figure is based on a working session with civil society organisations in the region, held in August 2018, in which displacement data from across the divisions were triangulated. The data come from a variety of sources including key informants, head counts and estimations from 2018 projected population at subdivision level.
Key Points :
People are displaced in multiple locations across the region, both rural and urban, with different needs and facing different challenges.
Humanitarian responses need to be contextualised.
Displacement in South West region is fluid with some people displaced multiple times.
Displacement is ongoing and estimated figures will be reviewed periodically to reflect changes as they are identified.
