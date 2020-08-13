Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #16 (23 July – 06 August 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 7 August 2020, there have been over 17,718 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 15,320 recoveries and 391 deaths (fatality rate: 2.2%). Cases have been reported in all ten regions of the country though the majority remain in Central and Littoral regions.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the sector co-lead for the Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) pillar, particularly addressing the growing stigma faced by infected persons.

Since March 10, an estimated 18,537,733 persons have been sensitized on COVID-19, 3,884,750 persons engaged for sensitisation activities.

On 29 July, the Cameroonian government shared publicly that the public health expenditure for COVID-19 response totalled 21,973,799,873 FCFA (approx. US$37,500,000)