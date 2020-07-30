Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #15 (10 July – 22 July 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 23 July 2020, there have been over 16,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 14,539 recoveries and 385 deaths (fatality rate: 2.3%). Cases have been reported in all ten regions of the country though the majority remain in Central and Littoral regions. The crisis is accelerating. Since June, the number of cases has more than doubled from 6,752.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the sector co-lead for the Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) pillar, particularly addressing the growing stigma faced by infected persons.

Since March 10, an estimated 18,305,655 persons have been sensitized on COVID-19, 5,302,890 persons engaged for sensitisation activities.

During the reporting period, 224 community volunteers sensitized some 78,900 people on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).