Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #14 (26 June – 9 July 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 9 July 2020, there have been over 15,454 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 11,726 recoveries and 361 deaths (fatality rate: 2.3%). Cases have been reported in all ten regions of the country though the majority remain in Central and Littoral regions. The crisis is accelerating. During the period 1-25 June, the number of cases has nearly doubled from 6,752.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the sector co-lead for the Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) pillar, particularly addressing the growing stigma faced by infected persons. .

Since March 10, an estimated 18,200,000 persons have been sensitized on COVID-19, 8,000 persons engaged for sensitisation activities.

During the reporting period, 175 community volunteers sensitized some 78,900 people on IPC.

Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) and home fortification activities continued after sensitization and training of health staff and community volunteers on COVID-19 prevention measures.

UNICEF ensured that 150,000 students in 890 schools across the country benefitted from school disinfection for the duration of school reopening and exams. In addition, UNICEF provided PSS advice to 11,800 teachers (of which 3,100 are women) for students who went back to primary and secondary schools across the country. For 2020/2021 back to school, the Ministry of Secondary Education (MINESEC) announced that 6th grade classrooms will not exceed 50 students.