Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #13 (13 June – 25 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 25 June 2020, there have been over 12,825 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,774 recoveries and 331 deaths (fatality rate: 2.6%). Cases have been reported in all ten regions of the country though the majority remain in Central and Littoral regions. The crisis is accelerating. During the period 1-25 June, the number of cases has nearly doubled from 6,752.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the sector co-lead for the Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) pillar, particularly addressing the growing stigma faced by infected persons.

In view of the accelerating rate of transmissions in regions with pre-existing humanitarian needs, especially North-West, South-West, Far North, North, East and Adamaoua regions, UNICEF has adjusted its 2020 humanitarian funding requirements, reflected in the country inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), launched on 24 June. The revised HRP/HNO estimates that 6.2 million people including 3.2 million children are in need. UNICEF COVID-19 activities are also included in UNICEF’s global COVID-19 HAC appeal, launched on 11 May.

UNICEF continues advocacy for the prevention of children detention while supporting COVID-19 sensitisation for children and their caregivers in situations of detention. In major urban centres, UNICEF has developed responses for street children and ensuring safe sanitary and protection environments in childcare facilities for separated and isolated children.

On June 8, the Government announced that general education exams will take place from 30 June to 25 August 2020, for technical education from 20 July 2020 to end of August 2020. On June 1, schools reopened for 1,200,000 children due to take their final exams.

UNICEF has supported the respective ministries of primary and secondary education with hygiene materials allowing more than 402,000 students in 7,144 schools including 196,906 girls and their teachers, to regularly wash their hands with soap.