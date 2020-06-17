Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #12 (May 29 - 12 June 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 10 June 2020, there have been over 8,681 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 208 deaths (fatality rate: 2.4%). Cases have been reported in all ten regions of the country though the majority remain in Central and Littoral regions. The crisis is accelerating.

Since 1 May the number of cases has increased four-fold from 1,832 cases and since 21 May it has doubled from 4,288 cases.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the sector co-lead for the Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) pillar.

The Government announced that general education exams will take place from 30 June to 25 August 2020, for technical education from 20 July 2020 to end of August 2020. On June 1, schools reopened for 1,200,000 children due to take their final exams. UNICEF has supported the respective ministries of primary and secondary education with hygiene materials allowing more than 402,000 students in 7,144 schools including 196,906 girls and their teachers, to regularly wash their hands with soap.

UNICEF NGO partner Cameroon Red Cross (CRC) installed 245 handwashing stations (Limbe-100; Buea-80, Maroua 65) in strategic areas including 2 isolations centres in Maroua and 14 at Health Centres in Bamenda, benefitting an estimated 174,255 individuals (69,512 men, 44,576 women, 33,323 boys and 26,844 girls) including 841 people with disabilities.

UNICEF continues advocacy for the prevention of children detention while supporting COVID-19 sensitisation for children and their caregivers in situations of detention. In major urban centres, UNICEF has developed responses for street children and ensuring safe sanitary and protection environments in childcare facilities for separated and isolated children.

To support the national response efforts, UNICEF handed over to the Ministry of Public Health (MPH) 15 Oxygen concentrators and 3 sets of computers to support the management of Supply Chain information Management System.