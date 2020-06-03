Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #11 (May 15 – May 28)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 28 May 2020, there have been over 5,356 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), with 177 deaths (fatality rate: 3,3%). Cases have been reported in all ten regions of the country though the majority remain in Central and Littoral regions.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the co-lead for Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) sector. In view of the active cycle of transmissions increasingly impacting regions with humanitarian needs, UNICEF has adjusted its 2020 humanitarian funding requirements, ref lected in the updated interagency Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), launched on 7 May. The revised HRP includes COVID-19 response requirements in addition to those for conflict-affected and displaced children and communities. Specific UNICEF COVID-19 activities are also included in UNICEF’s global COVID-19 HAC appeal, launched on 11 May. UNICEF continues its advocacy for the prevention of children detention while supporting COVID-19 sensitisation for children and their caregivers in situations of detention.

In urban hubs, UNICEF has developed responses for street children and ensuring safe sanitary and protection environments in childcare facilities for separated and isolated children.

Following the President Paul Biya’s national address on 19 May, the Government held a national response strategy review on 28 May.

UNICEF is supporting the Ministries of education to establish conditions for safety and protection of children from infection before schools reopen on 1 June for 1,200,000 exam goers. UNICEF finalised a partnership with Cameroon Red Cross (CRC) to disinfect weekly 320 urban schools considered to be at most risk of COVID-19 transmissions in all 10 regions.

To support the national response efforts, UNICEF handed over to the Ministry of Public Health a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) comprising 5,680 coverall protection, 6,950 non-sterile gowns, 2,450 N95 masks, 7,850 surgical masks.