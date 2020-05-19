Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #10 (May 8 - May 14)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Since the beginning of the outbreak in March, the coronavirus has spread in all the country with half of the cases reported in the Centre region. As of 14 May 2020, there have been over 3,062 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), with 139 deaths (fatality rate: 4.5%).

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the co-lead for Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) sector. In view of the active cycle of transmissions increasingly impacting regions with humanitarian needs, UNICEF has adjusted its 2020 humanitarian funding requirements, reflected in the updated interagency Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), launched on 7 May. The revised HRP includes COVID-19 response requirements in addition to those for conflict-affected and forced-displaced children. Specific UNICEF COVID-19 activities are also included in UNICEF’s global COVID-19 HAC appeal, launched on 11 May.

UNICEF continues this advocacy for the prevention of children detention. In Kousseri prison, Far North Region, an outbreak has been reported with three cases including one child. The government is reportedly planning to test all detainees. Since the Presidential Decree of 15th April 2020 concerning persons in detention, 80 out of 492 children in detention throughout the country were released.

In urban hubs, UNICEF has developed responses for street children and ensuring safe sanitary and protection environment in childcare facilities for separated and isolated children.

At both national and decentralized level, UNICEF is supporting the Ministries of education to establish conditions of safety and protection of children from infection before the schools reopen for exam goers as announced in June. On May 14, the Government set the current academic year official examinations for July and August. It was also announced that the next academic year will debut on October 5th for primary and secondary schools.

PPE supplies ordered by UNICEF arrived this week in Yaounde, this equipment will be dedicated to the National Response efforts.