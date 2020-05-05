Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #08 (April 24 - 30, 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Since the first imported cases on March 2020, the coronavirus has now spread across all regions of Cameroon, with the Far-North region newly infected. As of 30 April 2020, there have been over 2,040 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), with 87 deaths (fatality rate: 4.4%). On 30 April the Government announced some easing of social distancing requirements for public transportation for buses and taxis as well as restaurants and bars reopening while face masks remain mandatory.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the lead of RCCE and WASH. Particularly, in the presence of active cycle of local transmissions within regions presenting humanitarian needs, UNICEF has adjusted its preparedness and response plan to mitigate the additional burden of the COVID-19 outbreak on conflict-affected and forced-displaced children until December 2020.

In urban hubs, UNICEF is closely monitoring the evolution of cluster transmissions within inmate populations to adapt its IPC response and advocate for the prevention of children detention. Similarly, UNICEF is developing responses for street children and ensuring safe sanitary and protection environment in childcare facilities for separated and isolated children.

At the national level, UNICEF is supporting the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education to establish conditions of safety and protection of children from infection before the schools reopening announced in June.