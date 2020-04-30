Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #07 (April 17 - 23, 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Since the first imported cases on 6 March 2020, the coronavirus has now spread to 9 out of 10 regions at the exception of the Far-North. As of 23 April 2020, there have been over 1,432 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), with 49 deaths (3,5% case fatality rate) and 668 recoveries.

UNICEF continues to assist the Government response as the lead of RCCE and WASH.

Particularly, in the wake of new active cycle of local transmissions within regions presenting humanitarian needs, UNICEF is pursuing its preparedness and response plan to mitigate the additional burden of the COVID-19 outbreak on displaced and refugee children.

Due to an increase in transmissions occurring in Kondengui Central Prison (Centre region)

UNICEF is developing its IPC programme to support government response for inmate populations and advocating for the prevention of children detention.

At the national level, UNICEF is supporting the Ministries of Basic and Secondary Education to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on over 7 million children.