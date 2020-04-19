Cameroon: COVID-19 Situation Report #06 (April 10 -16, 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Since the first two reported cases on 6 March 2020, the coronavirus has now spread to 6 of the 10 regions (Centre, Littoral, West, South-West, South and East). As of 16 April 2020, there have been over 1,009 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19), with 21 deaths (2% case fatality rate) and 168 recoveries.

The compulsory use of face masks in public spaces, introduced on 13 April, poses challenges to those unable to comply with the measure including the risk of heavyhandedness by enforcement agencies. In one incident, a 13-year-old boy was assaulted by police forces. To ensure availability and quality, the Ministry of Technological Development and the Agency for Standards and Quality defined the norms and standards and identified local producers. This is expected to increase the availability of face masks for the general population thus increasing individual protection.

On April 15th, the National COVID-19 Scientific committee promulgated the national protocols for the management of COVID-19 positive patients in the country On April 16th, the Government announced the planned reopening of schools in June. Presently, 7 million children need some access to distance-learning routines.

The extension of gathering and movement restrictions for the next fortnight adds to the already existing security impediments faced by humanitarian actors to deliver assistance.