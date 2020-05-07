Cameroon : Covid 19 Situation - As of 06 May 2020

KEY FIGURES (source Min of Pub Health)

2,265 as of 06 May 2020: Total number of confirmed cases in Cameroon.

934: Number of recovered cases

108: Number of deaths recorded

All 10 Regions Affected – Centre, Littoral, West, South West, South, East, Adamawa, North, North West and Far North.Reported Cases of Refugees Infected with the Covid-19

I - OPERATIONAL RESPONSE

Coordination

The government of Cameroon has relaxed some of the COVID-19 lockdown Measures so as to ‘ease’ the negative economic impact of the pandemic on the population, especially businesspersons. In a declaration on 30 April, the Prime Minister announced 19 new measures including the opening of bars, restaurants and other leisure spots as from 6pm (local time) and lifting the measure on the mandatory number of passengers in all public transport by bus and taxi. He however reiterated the population must continue to wear masks in public places and respect the social distancing measures. UNHCR continues to take part in the national response Plan for COVID-19 working closely with the Ministry of Public Health at the national, regional and local levels and other administrative sectors.

On 30 April 2020, UNHCR through the Bertoua Sub Office, East region handed over medical and hygiene equipment to the Regional Delegation of Public Health as part of support to government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19. The donation of equipment comprising of buckets for handwashing, oxygen concentrators, hand sanitizers, megaphones, infrared thermometers, soaps, sprays, bleach, protective glasses, gloves and personal protective equipment took place in the presence of the region’s Governor. The equipment will be immediately redistributed to pre-selected district health facilities. Similarly, hygiene kits comprising of buckets, soap, hand sanitizers and bleach were handed to the Bertoua Central prison by UNHCR on 05 May to step up the hygiene situation in the penitentiary in the fight against COVID-19.

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon was in the Far North region where she was briefed on UNHCR’s activities in favour of refugees, Internally Displaced persons, IDPS and host communities in response to COVID-19 in the region. These include the setting up of isolation and quarantine centres and support for the Mokolo district hospital and the Maroua regional hospital, as well as other related activities in the camp and out of camp for persons of concern, PoCs.

UNHCR together with the World Health Organization, partners and government authorities undertook a joint visit on 28 April 2020 to assess the area for the setting up of Refugee Housing Units, RHUs, to serve as isolation units at the Bertoua Regional Hospital, in a bid to assist the health institution step up its management capacity of cases in the East. Similarly, discussions are afoot with heads of district hospitals for the construction of semi-durable isolation facilities. The identification process has already been complete in four (4) District Hospitals in Adamawa and North regions, with a technical visit to evaluate the areas scheduled in the days ahead.

UNICEF, UNHCR, local government officials and partners in the East and Adamawa regions, are working together to ensure school-going children are involved in catch-up classes organised at the national level and dispensed through the state radio and television by government. In this light, the regional delegation for education has requested support to boost the capacity of community radios which can ensure continuity. Similarly, in the Far North, UNHCR has been working with the regional delegation of Secondary education for the production of course materials to be made available to students as part of alternative education activities within the COVID-19 context.