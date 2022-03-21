Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 22 - 1 January to 28 February 2022

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force. It covers the period from 1 January to 28 February 2022. As the number of COVID-19 cases declines and the health crisis stabilizes, the publication of Covid-19 Emergency reports by OCHA Cameroon will be discontinued until further notice.

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 17 January 2022, the Pasteur Institute of Dakar confirmed the presence of the OMICRON variant in Cameroon.

• On 22 February, the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) announced a new intensive COVID-19 vaccination campaign to take place from 16 to 20 March 2022.

• As of 22 February, 126,7947 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, representing 8.56 per cent of the target population. Overall, 5.9 per cent of the target population is fully vaccinated.

• The MoH reported 119,240 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 1,923 deaths as of 23 February 2022.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In Cameroon, the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which peaked from 1 to 13 January 2022, continues to decrease progressively and the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test positivity decreased from 25 per cent (1 to 7 January) to 1.1 per cent as of 22 February 2022. The PCR diagnostic rate is 21.3 per 1,000 inhabitants and the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) rate is 68.4 per 1,000 inhabitants.

During the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the vaccination rate did not increase drastically, despite the efforts in the deployment of health personnel and the mass campaigns organised by the MoH. The MoH reported over 73,870 people vaccinated during the tournament while 2 million vaccines doses had been made freely available.

The evaluation of the health management of the AFCON revealed the following lessons learnt: ▪ Data on PCR results were not reported effectively during the tournament,

▪ The sanitary pass mandatory to access the stadiums was not required in the fan zone, which reduced compliance with barrier measures in all venues related to the tournament,

▪ Poor respect of preventive measures,

▪ Insufficient communication between the pharmaceutical company (UNILAB) chosen by the confederation of African football (CAF) for the COVID-19 testing of players and management teams, and the regional delegations of the MoH,

▪ Insufficient measures were taken to ensure the security of the health teams which carried out the screening and the vaccination and those in charge of checking the health passes.

Gaps & constraints:

• Poor respect of preventive measures against COVID-19.

• Reluctance to get vaccinated.

• Poor COVID-19 genomic surveillance capacity.