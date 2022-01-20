Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 21 - 1 November to 31 December 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force. It covers the period from 1 November to 31 December 2021. The next report will be issued in March 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Between 27 October and 29 December 2021, the Ministry of Public Health (MoH) reported 4,328 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths. As of 22 December, the country has recorded 108,676 cumulative cases and 1,841 deaths, with a fatality rate of 1.7 per cent.

• On 13 December, in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2022, the Center for emergency public health operations presented its strategy to the MoH in Yaounde. The strategy aims to limit the spread of the virus during the event.

• On 16 December, the Cameroonian Government, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) issued a joint press release on the health response plan in preparation for the AFCON.

• As of 29 December, only 1,021,148 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, representing 7.3 per cent of the target population who received at least one dose. Overall, 4.7 per cent of the target population is fully vaccinated.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

From 27 October to 29 December 2021, the MoH reported 5,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases, recording 1,667 cases, half of the cases during the reporting period, over the week of 16 to 22 December. With a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, health authorities are conducting genome sequencing analyses to detect mutations, and specifically identify the OMICRON variant.

Only 4.7 per cent of the population aged over 18 years old has been fully vaccinated since April 2021. The MoH was concerned with these figures, only five weeks prior to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to take place from 9 January to 6 February.

On 13 December, the Coordination Centre for Emergency Public Health Operations (CCOUSP) presented its health plan in preparation for the AFCON to the MoH. The strategy aims to limit the spread of the virus during the event. Supporters may only enter stadiums if they are fully vaccinated and are able to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result within 72 hours or a negative antigen test result within 24 hours. Supporters are also requested, once their PCR result and vaccination cards are available, to upload a sanitary pass in a the Mamalpro platform which is a public health activity management platform.

Health authorities took measures to facilitate vaccination and the performance of screening tests in the five host cities of the tournament and which are Yaoundé, Douala, Bafoussam, Garoua and Limbé. These measures will be applicable for both the competing teams and the spectators. In addition, stadiums will be at 80 per cent capacity for the Cameroon team games and 60 per cent for all other matches.

The CCOUSP is planning to perform one million tests in January and mobilize 2,000 health personnel during the competition.

All tests will remain free of charge, whether conducted via the appointment platform Mamalpro or at testing sites. Tickets will not be sold without a negative test result.