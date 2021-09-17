Cameroon
Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 19 - 1 July to 30 August 2021
This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force. It covers the period from 1 July to 31 August 2021. The next report will be issued in October 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
- According to the Minister of Public Health (MoH), the third wave of COVID-19 could occur in October 2021. He encouraged people to get vaccinated and continue to respect the barrier measures.
- The MoH alerted on the presence of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Cameroon.
- As of 25 August 2021, the MoH recorded 1,375 active cases in the country. Cameroon is the ninth African country in relation to the number of cumulative infections recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.
- As of 28 July 2021, 285,522 people have received the first dose of vaccine and 53,365 the second, which represent 38 per cent consumption of the received vaccines.
- Initial results of the Knowledge, Attitude and Practices (KAP) survey on the acceptability of the COVID-19 vaccine reveals that most of the respondents have a good knowledge of the pandemic (symptoms, people at risk, means of prevention, etc.). However, they are reluctant to take the vaccine because awareness is not primarily raised by health personnel and because of rumors and exposure to misinformation spread mainly on social networks.
