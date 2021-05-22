Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 16 - 1 to 30 April 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force. It covers the period from 1 to 30 April 2021. The next report will be issued in June 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of people infected with COVID-19 increased from 56,596 cumulative cases, including 779 deaths in March 2021 to 74,733, including 1,144 deaths in April 2021. With a case fatality rate of 1.5 per cent, Cameroun is the 12th African country in relation to the number of infections.

Cameroon launched the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on 12 April 2021. The event followed the reception of 200,000 doses of the SINOPHARM vaccine offered by the Chinese Government. Health personnel are among priority groups to receive the vaccine.

On 17 April, Cameroon received 391,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines through the COVAX facility.

On 22 April 2021, the United Nations Resident Coordinator ad interim, Mrs. Siti Batoul Oussein, organized an online Town Hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination with UN staff. The objective was to reduce the reluctance and encourage the personnel to go for the vaccination.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 epidemiological trend is stable. The Ministry of public Health (MoH) recorded more than 18,000 new positive cases in April. As of 24 April, the UN and NGOs in Cameroon reported 502 cumulative cases and five deaths among their staff.

The Centre and Littoral regions remain the most affected and the situation in schools and universities remains worrying. All the 190 health districts are affected by the pandemic.

On 11 April, the Minister of Public Health, Mr. Manaouda Malachie, officially launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign by taking his first doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. The launching ceremony was widely covered by the media, in an attempt to encourage the extremely reluctant Cameroonians. Following the Minister, representatives of the Government and United Nations agencies also took their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine on 21 April. The Government aims to vaccinate five million people by the end of 2021 and 15 million people in 2022, to reach the vaccination coverage threshold that confers collective immunity.

On 16 April, the Center for the Coordination of Public Health Emergency Operations (CCOUSP) organized a meeting with the COVID-19 response technical and financial partners. The objective was to mobilize additional resources for the response.

On 20 April, UNICEF and Risk Communication and Community engagement partners launched the COVID-19 vaccine sensitization and communication campaign, targeting all the groups at risk.