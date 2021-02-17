Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 14 - January 2021

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force. It covers the period from 1 to 31 January 2021. The next report will be issued in March 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

• COVID-19 pandemic persists in Cameroon with 3,340 new cases and 14 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health from 1 to 31 January. Cameroon is the sixteenth African country in relation to the number of infections.

• Eight of the ten United Nations Volunteers (UNVs) deployed by OCHA for the COVID-19 response already completed their six months contracts. The other two will end in the next couple of months. Despite the progression of the epidemic it will not be possible to extend these contracts due to lack of resources.

• African Nations Championship (CHAN 2021) began on 16 January, despite the second wave of COVID-19 in the African continent and the prominence of a more contagious strain of the virus.

• UNICEF, WHO and UNFPA attended a workshop on the development of the national vaccination deployment plan against COVID-19 in Cameroon in Ebolowa, South region, from 19 to 22 January.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cameroon is facing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. 30,740 cumulative cases and 474 deaths have been confirmed as of 31 January. Between 18 and 31 January, the case fatality rate went from 1.5 per cent to 1.6 per cent and the bed occupancy from 2.8 per cent to 3.6 per cent. On 27 January, the Center for the Coordination of Public Health Emergency Operations (CCOUSP), reported more than 1,400 active cases including 113 hospitalized with 22 receiving respiratory assistance.

In order to prevent the COVID-19 spread during the CHAN 2021, which takes place from 16 January to 7 February, the Government and the African Football Confederation put in place strict regulations. All players, delegates and officials should go through a systematic screening upon arrival at the airport and all participant teams should be tested 48 hours before each match.

On 27 January, WHO announced that Africa is experiencing a second wave of the pandemic mainly attributable to countries in the Southern African sub-region. The information was given during a meeting of partners involved in the fight against COVID-19 in Cameroon. According to WHO, the regional trend in deaths remains on the rise with a worrying lethality rate in some countries. The organization recommended the control reinforcement of the acceleration of planning for the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On 31 July 2020, Cameroon was selected by the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) to get equal access to COVID19 vaccines as higher-income self-financing countries. Consequently, from 19 to 22 January, in Ebolowa, South region and on 27 January in Yaounde, Centre region, the Ministry of Health stepped up consultation meetings with relevant partners. The objective was to develop a distribution plan and a strategy to facilitate the population acceptance of the vaccine. To date, no vaccine brand has been selected. However, eligibility criteria have been defined and several proposals are being considered.

Gaps & constraints