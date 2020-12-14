Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 12 - As of 30 November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

According to the Cameroonian Ministry of Health (MoH) the relentless fight against COVID-19 continues all over the country. Epidemiological data indicated 638 new infections in week 48 of the epidemic (21 to 27 November 2020), bringing the total number of positive cases to 24,507, including 23,478 recoveries and 441deaths.

The epidemic is spreading in schools, with 138 positives cases reported among teachers and 189 among students as of 2 December 2020 in all ten regions of the country.

The case fatality rate as per 30 November was 1.8 per cent which is one the lowest in Africa. Cameroon is the eleventh in the list of countries with the highest number of positive cases in Africa.