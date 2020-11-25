Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 11 - As of 15 November 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task Force. It covers the period from 1 to 15 November 2020. The next report will be issued on 30 November 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

From 1 to 14 November 2020, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has reported 318 new cases, 469 recoveries and 4 deaths in Cameroon. This brings the total number of positive cases to 22,692, including 433 deaths and 21,510 recoveries.

The case-fatality rate is 1.9 per cent. Cameroon remains eleventh in the list of countries with the highest number of positive cases in Africa.

The West region recorded thirty-four new cases in only one week (from 4 to 11 November 2020), including five serious cases and two deaths. This is an alarming increase compared to an average of nine cases per week in October 2020.

The management teams of an increasing number of schools in Yaoundé and Douala are reluctant to let rapid response teams conduct tests on students, despite the risk of an exponential resurgence of the pandemic in the country.

Rapid screening is once again mandatory at air entry points for all travelers arriving from countries with high prevalence of COVID-19 cases, following the dismantling of a network of false COVID-19 tests.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cameroon remains eleventh in the list of countries with the highest number of positive cases in Africa. As of 30 October 2020, the case-fatality rate of the pandemic in Cameroon was two per cent. Two weeks later, the case fatality rate is 1.9 per cent. This decrease in the mortality rate country-wide suggests high recovery rates among infected people, despite new cases arise every day.

The East, Far-North and South regions have not reported any new positive case among health workers for more than three weeks, compared to the seven other regions that cumulate four new cases as of 11 November 2020. In general, the epidemiological curve tends to rise with an average of 549 cases per week compared to 223 cases per week last month. On 10 November 2020, the Governor of the West region issued a press release on the exponential resurgence of COVID-19 positive cases in the region. He indicated thirty-four new cases were reported within a week (from 4 to 11 November 2020), including five serious cases and two deaths. In the Littoral region, cases grow in schools among students and teachers in the city of Douala since reports from massive screenings in schools have started. Prevention among students in schools appears to be a great concern because of overcrowded classrooms and insufficient or lack of preventive materials such as handwashing stations. During the reporting period, fifty-eight COVID-19 cases were reported among teachers and students – although fortunately with no deaths – country-wide. WHO, UNESCO and UNICEF, along with health and education partners, continue to support schools in sensitizing teachers and students, training health staff and providing personal protective equipment, as well as infection prevention and control (IPC) material.

The Ministry of Public Health has reinforced COVID-19 screenings for all travelers landing on Cameroonian soil. This requirement comes after a network of fake negative COVID-19 tests sold to travelers flying to Cameroon was dismantled. According to French and local media, this network comprised seven alleged counterfeiters from Benin and Cameroon living in France.

Gaps & constraints