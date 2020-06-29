Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 03 - As of 25th June 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Cameroon in collaboration with the COVID-19 Task force. The reports cover the period from 1 to 26 June 2020. The next report will be issued on 29 July 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• WHO and OCHA supported the Cameroon response to COVID 19 with the recruitment of more than 45 local staffs (41 epidemiologists and 04 information management officers)

• CERF-funded UNDP project will provide one million IIR medical masks to crisisaffected regions

• Health workers at increased risk of infection: as of 24 June, 458 health workers were infected

• The Government has opted for massive testing. The Ministry of Health has announced the acquisition of 100,000 rapid tests and the opening of new sample collection centers

• The Government is preparing the response and the Social Economic Resilience Strategy to COVID-19 with the support of the UN