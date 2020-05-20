Cameroon: COVID 19 Emergency Situation Report No. 01 - As of 18 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• As 17 May 2020, there are 3,529 confirmed COVID-19 cases of in Cameroon, including 140 fatalities • COVID-19 has spread to all 10 regions of the country • More than 50% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases are in the Center region • 131 health personnel infected.

• Young people and men are most affected. Sex ratio (M / F) = 2.5, median age 36.

• The Government of Cameroon, supported by WHO, continues to increase its capacity for COVID-19 testing by decentralizing testing centres in the regions.

• Humanitarian response continues across Cameroon, with 6.2 people in need of humanitarian assistance.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 5 March 2020, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Cameroon. On 17 March, the Cameroonian authorities placed the country on maximum alert and activated a contingency plan at emergency level two. Since 18 March, the Government has taken important measures to control the outbreak: closure of Cameroon’s land, air and sea borders, school closures, closure of restaurants, bars and entertainment spots after 18:00 hours. On 13 April, these measures were reinforced by new ones, including the compulsory wearing of masks in public spaces, the adoption of locally manufactured chloroquine treatment, and the opening of specialised testing centres in all the regions. Despite these measures, the epidemic continues to progress with confirmed community transmissions. Furthermore, on 30 April, the Government lifted some of the measures previously put in place after having carried out an assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the national economy.

The banking sector has suspended the granting of loans and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are among the most affected. Several companies have put employees on technical leave or have laid them off for economic reasons.

Considering the structural weakness of Cameroon’s health care system and limited access to WASH services of large parts of the population, the country is ill prepared to contain and respond to the pandemic.