Cameroon - Conflict (DG ECHO, UNHCR, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2018)

On 16 June, a new attack by two suicide bombers was perpetrated in Limani, in the Far North Region of Cameroon, near the border with Nigeria, killing one eight year-old child. The Far North Region is severely affected by security incidents, such as incursions and raids in villages near the border. This violence has caused the internal displacement of around 210 000 in the region. Cameroon is the second most affected country by the lake Chad crisis. In the English-speaking regions of Western Cameroon, social unrest and violent incidents between armed groups and security forces have already caused the internal displacement of 160 000 people and the disruption of basic services. An Emergency Response Plan of USD 15 million has recently been launched.