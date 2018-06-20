20 Jun 2018

Cameroon - Conflict (DG ECHO, UNHCR, IOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 Jun 2018 View Original

On 16 June, a new attack by two suicide bombers was perpetrated in Limani, in the Far North Region of Cameroon, near the border with Nigeria, killing one eight year-old child. The Far North Region is severely affected by security incidents, such as incursions and raids in villages near the border. This violence has caused the internal displacement of around 210 000 in the region. Cameroon is the second most affected country by the lake Chad crisis. In the English-speaking regions of Western Cameroon, social unrest and violent incidents between armed groups and security forces have already caused the internal displacement of 160 000 people and the disruption of basic services. An Emergency Response Plan of USD 15 million has recently been launched.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.