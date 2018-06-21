21 Jun 2018

Cameroon – Conflict (DG ECHO, Government of Cameroon) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 21 Jun 2018 View Original
  • Tensions remain in the North-West and South-West Regions where the English-speaking population has been mobilizing for greater autonomy. Violent incidents have been observed since October 2017 and have intensified since the beginning of 2018, with the development of armed groups. The situation has caused significant internal displacement and 21 000 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Nigeria to date.
  • On 20 June, the Government of Cameroon has announced its own emergency humanitarian plan to respond to this Anglophone crisis for an amount of approximately EUR 19 million. Acknowledging that the humanitarian crisis is serious, the 18 months plan aims at addressing the needs of affected populations and calls for international support.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.