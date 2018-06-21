Cameroon – Conflict (DG ECHO, Government of Cameroon) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 June 2018)
- Tensions remain in the North-West and South-West Regions where the English-speaking population has been mobilizing for greater autonomy. Violent incidents have been observed since October 2017 and have intensified since the beginning of 2018, with the development of armed groups. The situation has caused significant internal displacement and 21 000 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Nigeria to date.
- On 20 June, the Government of Cameroon has announced its own emergency humanitarian plan to respond to this Anglophone crisis for an amount of approximately EUR 19 million. Acknowledging that the humanitarian crisis is serious, the 18 months plan aims at addressing the needs of affected populations and calls for international support.