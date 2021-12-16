Cameroon + 2 more

Cameroon – Complex Emergencies Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

27.2 MILLION Estimated Population of Cameroon
UN – July 2021

4.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – March 2021

1 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Cameroon
UNHCR – August 2021

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance
CH – May 2021

452,420 Estimated Number of Refugees in Cameroon
UNHCR – August 2021

  • Armed conflict and attacks on civilians have displaced more than 1 million people in Cameroon’s Far North, Northwest, and Southwest regions. Separately, insecurity in neighboring countries has also displaced more than 450,000 refugees into Cameroon.

  • Protracted conflict, poor harvests, and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related movement restrictions continue to limit access to food, leaving more than 2.6 million people in need of emergency food assistance between January and May.

  • USG implementing partners have scaled up emergency food assistance with nearly $25 million in dedicated funding for conflict-affected individuals experiencing acute food insecurity

