Cameroon – Complex Emergencies Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
27.2 MILLION Estimated Population of Cameroon
UN – July 2021
4.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – March 2021
1 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Cameroon
UNHCR – August 2021
2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance
CH – May 2021
452,420 Estimated Number of Refugees in Cameroon
UNHCR – August 2021
Armed conflict and attacks on civilians have displaced more than 1 million people in Cameroon’s Far North, Northwest, and Southwest regions. Separately, insecurity in neighboring countries has also displaced more than 450,000 refugees into Cameroon.
Protracted conflict, poor harvests, and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related movement restrictions continue to limit access to food, leaving more than 2.6 million people in need of emergency food assistance between January and May.
USG implementing partners have scaled up emergency food assistance with nearly $25 million in dedicated funding for conflict-affected individuals experiencing acute food insecurity