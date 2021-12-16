Cameroon – Complex Emergencies Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

27.2 MILLION Estimated Population of Cameroon

UN – July 2021

4.4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – March 2021

1 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Cameroon

UNHCR – August 2021

2.6 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Food Assistance

CH – May 2021

452,420 Estimated Number of Refugees in Cameroon

UNHCR – August 2021

Armed conflict and attacks on civilians have displaced more than 1 million people in Cameroon’s Far North, Northwest, and Southwest regions. Separately, insecurity in neighboring countries has also displaced more than 450,000 refugees into Cameroon.

Protracted conflict, poor harvests, and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related movement restrictions continue to limit access to food, leaving more than 2.6 million people in need of emergency food assistance between January and May.