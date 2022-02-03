Cameroon
Cameroon - Cholera epidemic in South-West and Littoral regions (DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 February 2022)
- On 1 February 2022, Cameroon’s Ministry of Health confirmed the spread of cholera in the South-West and Littoral regions, after 37 positive cases and five deaths were recorded in just 24 hours. The outbreak started last year in the Bakassi peninsula (South-West), before expanding to other regions, with 1,100 confirmed cases and 32 deaths as of 1 January 2022.
- The South-West region is mired in a violent conflict disrupting basic services in remote areas, including water and sanitation. The neighbouring Littoral region is host to 81,298 internally displaced people fleeing violence in South West and North West.