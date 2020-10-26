Cameroon
Cameroon – Children killed in school attack (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2020)
- On 24 October, unidentified gunmen reportedly attacked and killed pupils and staff attending classes at Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, Meme Division, South West region.
- UN and other local sources report at least 8 fatalities following this atrocity. Injured pupils and staff were rushed to emergency units of health centres in Kumba. It is feared that the death toll from this latest attack may increase.
- Since 2017, armed separatist groups have enforced a boycott of education in the North West and South West (NW/SW) regions of Cameroon which has translated into regular violent attacks on education facilities, students, and teachers.