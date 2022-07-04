Cameroon - Attack on hospital in Far North region (DG ECHO, INSO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2022)

-
On 2 July, Non-State Armed Group operatives attacked the Mada District hospital, in the Logone & Chari, in the Far North region. One security officer was killed, and three government forces were missing.
The health facility has been closed and all the patients have been transferred to neighbouring health structures. Mada hospital is the only one for miles whose doctors can perform war surgery.
-This unprecedented attack on a hospital of vital importance will deprive the population of urgently needed healthcare in a region where access to health care has already been gravely impacted by years of violence.