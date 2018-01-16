16 Jan 2018

Cameroon Anglophone crisis: Risk report – 12 January 2018

from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 12 Jan 2018
The Anglophone crisis in Cameroon escalated on 1 October 2017, when secessionists of Southwest and Northwest regions symbolically declared their independence. Tens of thousands of people marched in support of the declaration, fueling further tensions and violence between the government secessionists. Severe human rights violations are reported. Over 8,000 people have fled to Cross River State in Nigeria, and up to 20,000 people are estimated to have been internally displaced due to the crisis.

Predicted developments

Tensions and violence between secessionists and the government are likely to increase, as retaliatory actions continue to be carried out. The risk of Biafran involvement in the crisis remains unclear, but would significantly exacerbate the level violence. Instability in Anglophone regions could have broader implications, both on national elections scheduled for 2018 and regional stability. Escalation of the crisis will likely increase displacement, and enhance protection, education and livelihoods needs.

