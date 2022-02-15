Cameroon and Chad Emergency UNHCR Update (Reporting period: 7 to 22 January 2022)

In Chad, over 50% of planned relocations of refugees have now taken place. Both relocations and construction at the two sites continue.

In Far North Cameroon, a joint protection needs assessment mission was completed in Diamare division on 19 January, underscoring key protection needs of internally displaced people.

On 21 January, UNHCR launched an appeal seeking $59.6 million to provide emergency assistance and protection to refugees, IDPs and host communities affected by this crisis.

Operational Context

Security situation

■ The security situation in the Far North region is relatively calm and has remained stable during the reporting period. Shops and supermarkets are open, people and vehicles are free to move. Similarly, the security situation in Chad has been calm since the start of the crisis.

■ UNDSS lifted security restrictions in Kousseri on 20 January, which will make it possible to conduct missions to evaluate the needs of IDPs and inform the various sector responses.