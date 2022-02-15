Cameroon and Chad Emergency UNHCR Update (Reporting period: 23 January to 4 February)

In Chad, 7,694 refugees have now been relocated and 5,651 have been individually registered. Relocations to the two camps continue, with construction nearly complete.

The joint protection needs assessment mission in Logone et Chari division in Far North Cameroon was completed on 2 February. The analysis will highlight key protection needs of internally displaced people (IDPs).

A joint UNHCR and Government as well as an inter-agency mission also took place in Far North Cameroon, and gathered additional information on the living conditions and needs of IDPs to inform the response.

KEY INDICATORS

100,000 people in need of assistance, incl. host populations 43,498 refugees are pre-registered in 40 sites in Chad (planning figure: 60,000 refugees and host communities), while RRM estimates 36,271 people are internally displaced in Far North Cameroon (planning figure: 40,000 IDPs and host communities).

60% of children among the displaced in both countries According to pre-registration of refugees in Chad and the protection needs assessment mission in Cameroon.

THE CONTEXT

Clashes between communities of herders, farmers and fishermen broke out on 5 December 2021 in the village of Ouloumsa, Far North Cameroon. Violence quickly spread to neighbouring villages before reaching Kousseri, the administrative centre and main commercial hub of Logone and Chari division, on 8 December 2021.

Previous inter-communal clashes had occurred in August 2021 and displaced some 23,000 people across Cameroon and Chad. The repatriation of the 8,500 refugees who had remained in Chad was at an advanced stage of discussion between the two countries when the new clashes broke out.

Operational Context

Security situation