Cameroon: 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan at a Glance

PEOPLE IN NEED

3.9M

PEOPLE TARGETED

2.6M

REQUIREMENTS (US$)

$376M

OPERATIONAL PARTNERS

224

PROJECTS

327

CONTEXT

Cameroon continues to be impacted by three complex humanitarian crises: the Lake Chad basin conflict, the North-West and South-West crisis, and the Central African Republic (CAR) refugee crisis.

In 2022, 3.9 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. Violence related to presence of and fight against armed groups, intercommunity conflicts, natural disasters, and epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbate the vulnerability, and affect the resilience and the recovery capacity of people living in Cameroon.

Over 2.4 million people are in crisis or emergency phases of food insecurity and over 933,000 people are internally displaced. Communicable diseases and other public health threats, such as cholera, COVID-19, and malaria, as well as lack of access to basic services affect millions of people. These shocks also led the disruption of social services and weakened social cohesion.

Humanitarian needs are further compounded by structural development and socioeconomic deficits that further challenge the long-term recovery of people in need of assistance, affecting livelihoods, basic infrastructure, and the socio-cultural environment.

In 2022, 2.6 million people are targeted by the humanitarian response plan (HRP), with projects aiming to support internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees, refugees, and host communities. The humanitarian community prioritises live-saving assistance and protection interventions, and supports livelihood and resilience building, to ensure people affected by crises can meet their basic needs.

Read the full plan here.