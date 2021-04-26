Cameroon 2021: Humanitarian Response Plan at a Glance

The severity of humanitarian needs in Cameroon is increasing due to the prolonged crises, insecurity and related displacement, the impact of COVID-19 and floods, which eroded remaining household resilience. Furthermore, areas previously not impacted by humanitarian crises are now affected by food insecurity, aggravated by COVID-19. The Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 targets 3 million people out of the 4.4 million in need of assistance, requiring 362 million USD.

Strategic Objectives

Reduce mortality and morbidity of 1.5 million people affected by crisis

Reduce the protection needs of 1.1 million people affected by crisis

Reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen resilience of 831,000 people affected by crisis

Commitments for 2021

Strengthen rapid and multisectoral response to shocks Increase humanitarian access and secure humanitarian space in the Far North, and the North-West and South-West regions

Reduce vulnerabilities through strengthened collaboration with Government and development partners

Strengthen accountability to affected populations

Key Figures

4.4M

PEOPLE IN NEED

3M

PEOPLE TARGETED

362M

REQUIREMENT*

*The Cameroonian Government’s estimated budget to respond to the needs of the targeted people is US$ 100 million