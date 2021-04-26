Cameroon + 2 more
Cameroon 2021: Humanitarian Response Plan at a Glance
The severity of humanitarian needs in Cameroon is increasing due to the prolonged crises, insecurity and related displacement, the impact of COVID-19 and floods, which eroded remaining household resilience. Furthermore, areas previously not impacted by humanitarian crises are now affected by food insecurity, aggravated by COVID-19. The Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 targets 3 million people out of the 4.4 million in need of assistance, requiring 362 million USD.
Strategic Objectives
Reduce mortality and morbidity of 1.5 million people affected by crisis
Reduce the protection needs of 1.1 million people affected by crisis
Reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen resilience of 831,000 people affected by crisis
Commitments for 2021
Strengthen rapid and multisectoral response to shocks Increase humanitarian access and secure humanitarian space in the Far North, and the North-West and South-West regions
Reduce vulnerabilities through strengthened collaboration with Government and development partners
Strengthen accountability to affected populations
Key Figures
4.4M
PEOPLE IN NEED
3M
PEOPLE TARGETED
362M
REQUIREMENT*
*The Cameroonian Government’s estimated budget to respond to the needs of the targeted people is US$ 100 million
