Cameroon 2020: Humanitarian Response Plan at a Glance

The multi-year humanitarian response plan (2017-2020) targets in 2020, 2.6 million people. The priority is to save lives and meet the acute and chronic needs of the most vulnerable populations. It is implemented in 8 of the 10 Regions of Cameroon (Adamawa, East, Far North, North, South-West, North-West, West and Littoral) and requires 321 million USD for its implementation.

3 strategic objectives:

1. SAVE LIVES AND ALLEVIATE SUFFERING AND IMPROVE THE PROTECTION OF CIVILIANS

Provide coordinated, innovative and flexible assistance to people in emergencies, as is necessary for their survival, in a manner that integrates and meets their distinct needs.

Advocate for the protection of civilians and humanitarian access, in conformity with national and international normative frameworks.

Promote and reinforce accountability towards affected populations in compliance with humanitarian principles.

2. SUPPORT AFFECTED POPULATIONS TO MEET THEIR BASIC NEEDS

Improve access to basic shelter/NFI, health, nutrition, WASH and education services for people affected by crises to live in dignity.

Multisectoral cash assistance is provided, where possible, to empower people with choice to address their needs, while also helping to boost local markets.

3. ENHANCE THE RESILIENCE OF VULNERABLE POPULATIONS

Reinforce the resilience capacities of vulnerable populations and support national actors to prevent and adapt to shocks.

Key figures

3.9M

PEOPLE IN NEED

2.6M

PEOPLE TARGETED

321M

REQUIREMENT