Cameroon + 2 more
Cameroon 2020: Humanitarian Response Plan at a Glance
Attachments
The multi-year humanitarian response plan (2017-2020) targets in 2020, 2.6 million people. The priority is to save lives and meet the acute and chronic needs of the most vulnerable populations. It is implemented in 8 of the 10 Regions of Cameroon (Adamawa, East, Far North, North, South-West, North-West, West and Littoral) and requires 321 million USD for its implementation.
3 strategic objectives:
1. SAVE LIVES AND ALLEVIATE SUFFERING AND IMPROVE THE PROTECTION OF CIVILIANS
- Provide coordinated, innovative and flexible assistance to people in emergencies, as is necessary for their survival, in a manner that integrates and meets their distinct needs.
- Advocate for the protection of civilians and humanitarian access, in conformity with national and international normative frameworks.
- Promote and reinforce accountability towards affected populations in compliance with humanitarian principles.
2. SUPPORT AFFECTED POPULATIONS TO MEET THEIR BASIC NEEDS
- Improve access to basic shelter/NFI, health, nutrition, WASH and education services for people affected by crises to live in dignity.
- Multisectoral cash assistance is provided, where possible, to empower people with choice to address their needs, while also helping to boost local markets.
3. ENHANCE THE RESILIENCE OF VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
- Reinforce the resilience capacities of vulnerable populations and support national actors to prevent and adapt to shocks.
Key figures
3.9M
PEOPLE IN NEED
2.6M
PEOPLE TARGETED
321M
REQUIREMENT
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.