Bulletin Humanitaire Cameroun Numéro 11 | juin – août 2019 [EN/FR]

HIGHLIGHTS

• World Humanitarian Day 2019 celebrations highlighted the lifesaving role of humanitarian actions in Cameroon’s North West, South West and Far North regions.

• UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Allegra Baiocchi stressed the need for a more robust response when visiting persons displaced by Boko Haram violence from Zheleved to Moskota.

• Thousands have reportedly fled the North West and South West regions as lock down looms on the eve of schools resumption.

CHIFFRES CLÉS

4,3M Personnes dans le besoin

2,3M Personnes ciblées

395K Réfugiés

800K Personnes déplacées internes

246K Retournés

299M Financement requis

66M Financés

22% Couverture

#Womenhumanitarians in Cameroon playing a crucial role in responding to humanitarian crises

Yaounde, 28 August 2019 – Women are playing a central role in tackling the multiple humanitarian crises in Cameroon and bringing relief to the affected communities.

“The engagement of women helps families survive, increases communities’ resilience, and makes aid operations more effective,” said Allegra Del Pilar Baiocchi, United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon during commemorative activities marking the 2019 World Humanitarian Day. “Women have to be involved in every part of humanitarian action: in their families and communities, as professional humanitarians, and at the leadership level.”

From 16 to 20 August, Ms. Baiocchi travelled to different regions of Cameroon to visit humanitarian operations and celebrate World Humanitarian Day with first responders and affected communities. She met with humanitarian actors and local representatives in Kumba, Meme division in the South West, and in Moskota, Mayo Tsanaga division in the Far North Region, and visited humanitarian fairs in Buea and Maroua.

“Despite being the most affected by crisis, women have shown great resolve to deal with the precarious situation. Their efforts ensure that assistance reaches thousands of displaced persons. And they raise their voices to call for restraint and propose solutions”, said Ms. Baiocchi. “I commend the tremendous work women are doing. Often with limited resources, their engagement makes a vital difference for thousands of families”.

On World Humanitarian Day, on 19 August, the world commemorates humanitarian workers killed and injured in the line of duty, while honoring those who continue to work tirelessly to provide life-saving support to people most in need.

Paying tribute to humanitarians in Cameroon, Ms. Baiocchi also emphasized the critical importance of the principles of humanitarian assistance. “Humanitarian actors come to support those most affected by conflict,” she said. “Their action is governed by neutrality, impartiality and independence. Humanitarians need to be trusted, they need to be protected, and be given safe and sustained access to affected people.”

Since 2014, Cameroon has been grappling with numerous crises and growing humanitarian needs. In the Far North, Lake Chad region, attacks by armed groups have caused massive civilian suffering, more than 370,000 people are struggling with the effects of forced displacement. The East region continues to host some 250,000 Central African refugees. Since 2017, conflict in the North West and South West regions has caused internal displacement and deeply affected social services.

Across the country, over 4.3 million people are in need of assistance. The humanitarian response plan is seeking US$ 299 million to bring relief to the most vulnerable. By August 2019, only 22 per cent of the required had been received, making Cameroon the most underfunded emergency in West and Central Africa.