Aid access and security - Social media monitoring - Cameroon: August 2020

INSIGHT: How rumours and allegations on social media affect aid agencies operating environment

International humanitarian organisations in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon are increasingly affected by the ongoing conflict between Ambazonian separatists and the Cameroonian military. Local health workers and teachers have been victims of separatist conflict related violence in these areas for some time.

Government measures and operations by state forces from the Army and Gendarmerie have also affected aid operations. The kidnapping and killing of an MSF employed community liaison officer by separatist forces on 7 July is concerning because it was justified based on the conclusion that the aid worker was spying on behalf of the government. Social media can influence to what extent aid agencies are perceived as impartial, neutral and independent.