ACAPS Risk report - Cameroon: Electoral violence in anglophone regions, 20 September 2018

Just weeks before the presidential election scheduled for 7 October, thousands of people have begun to flee the Southwest and Northwest regions, fearing an escalation of violence as clashes between secessionists and the army intensify. The anglophone crisis in Cameroon has deteriorated this year, with armed secessionist groups and Cameroonian armed forces both perpetrating brutal attacks and human rights violations. The upcoming election, coupled with the lack of political dialogue to solve the conflict, is likely to fuel further displacement and continue disrupting basic services, livelihoods, and the economy.

Aggravating factors

The spillover from the conflict in CAR has negatively impacted eastern Cameroon, as the Cameroonian government increasingly struggles to meet the needs of both refugees and host populations. In addition, military actions continue against Boko Haram in the Far North region of Cameroon, maintaining a climate of insecurity. Multiple severe humanitarian crises in the country are likely to complicate response plans. (CICAM 03/07/2018)

Predicted developments

With no inclusive national dialogue or peace agreement in sight, tensions, violence, and mass atrocities are likely to increase.

Intercommunal tensions between the anglophone and francophone populations may also worsen.

An escalation of the crisis in the leadup to the presidential election will likely lead to further displacement and greater protection, education, and livelihoods needs in particular.

Instability in the anglophone regions has economic and security implications at the wider country level, and potentially regional level, as an increased influx of refugees could further strain neighbouring countries’ capacities.

Key priorities

246,000 IDPs homes damaged

400 civilian fatalities between August 2017 – August 2018

Education severely disrupted