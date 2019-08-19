19 Aug 2019

ACAPS Briefing Note: Cholera in Far North, Cameroon (19 August 2019)

Since 1 July, 123 suspected cholera cases have been reported in Cameroon’s Far North region, including seven deaths. Kaélé, Kar-Hay and Moutourwa health districts (HD) of the Mayo Kani division in Far North are affected, with the majority (93) of cases reported from Kaélé HD (MoH Sitrep 10, 17/08/2019). Far North and neighbouring North region are highly susceptible to cholera, owing to poor hygiene practices, limited access to drinking water, and high population movement linked to the Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad basin (MISANTE 08/2018).

The current rainy season increases the risk of further spread of cholera. A spread to Logone-et-Chari and MayoTsanaga divisions would be particularly alarming given the presence of displaced people living in congested spaces, with already high humanitarian needs and limited humanitarian access.

A volatile security situation in Far North region and porous borders with neighbouring Chad and Nigeria means cholera could easily spread across borders and might require a regional contingency and response plan.

