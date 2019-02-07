ACAPS Briefing Note: Cameroon Refugee influx from Nigeria (07 February 2019)

At least 35,000 people from Nigeria – the majority of whom are women, children, and the elderly – have sought refuge in Cameroon from repeated Boko Haram attacks after security forces left Rann town (Kala Balge Local Government Area, Borno state) on 27 January (ACF 31/01/2019; UN News 01/02/2019). Most of the population left with them, heading towards nearby Goura town, Far North region, Cameroon where they have settled in makeshift camps and are in need of shelter (EU 02/02/2019; CNBC Africa 04/02/2019). Rann was also home to a camp housing up to 80,000 IDPs displaced by Boko Haram’s Islamist insurgency (UNHCR 22/01/2019; OCHA 23/01/2019; Al Jazeera 29/01/2019;

The Star 05/02/2019). The refugees urgently need food, NFIs, water, shelter and medical assistance. There are protection concerns over refugees attempting to return to Rann to collect personal possessions (UN News 01/02/2019).

Crisis impact

According to latest estimates, repeated Boko Haram attacks have led to at least 35,000 people from Nigeria seeking refuge in Cameroon after the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) withdrew from Rann town (Kala Balge LGA, Borno state), on 27 January (UN News 01/02/2019). Most of the population left with them, heading towards nearby Goura town,

Far North region, Cameroon where they have settled in makeshift camps and are in need of shelter (EU 02/02/2019; CNBC Africa 04/02/2019). The 35,000 new refugees – the majority of whom are women, children, and the elderly – in Goura add to the 102,000 Nigerian refugees already in Cameroon (ACF 31/01/2019; ACF 04/02/2019). Rann was also home to a camp housing up to 80,000 IDPs displaced by Boko Haram’s Islamist insurgency (UNHCR 22/01/2019; OCHA 23/01/2019; Al Jazeera 29/01/2019; The Star 05/02/2019). More refugees are therefore expected to arrive over the coming days.

This recent wave of displacement of people from Rann into Cameroon comes after at least 9,000 fled a Boko Haram attack on the town on 14 January (NRC 30/01/2019).

However, two days after their arrival in Goura, the refugees were deported back to Nigeria by Cameroonian authorities (OCHA 21/01/2019; UNHCR 22/01/2019; NRC 30/01/2019). In order to facilitate the full return of all refugees to Nigeria, the MNJTF secured Rann then fled a few days later, without any official notice. At least 60 people were killed by Boko Haram a day after Rann was abandoned by the military (Amnesty International 01/02/2019). Afraid of another attack, the population of Rann massively fled back to Cameroon on 25th January and 2 days later on 27th January to Goura town, giving rise to the current crisis (The Guardian 02/02/2019). Rann, which has been attacked four times by Boko Haram since September 2018, has now been burned and deserted (EU 02/02/2019; ECHO 30/06/2019).

The newly arrived refugees in Goura urgently need food, NFIs, water, shelter and medical assistance. There are concerns over refugees who are attempting to return to Rann to collect any personal possessions not looted or burnt (UN News 01/02/2019).

Humanitarian organisations are already providing food, water, tents and hygiene kit and advocating with the local authorities to uphold refugees’ right to asylum (OCHA 21/01/2019). Some humanitarian partners have enhanced and scaled-up their response to respond to the sudden influx of refugees, mostly in terms of pre-registration and access to water. However, the capacity of these organisations to respond is limited.

Displacement caused by the Boko Haram conflict continues to disturb access to basic services and livelihoods in Cameroon (ECHO 30/01/2019; ECHO 30/06/2019). However, by denying assistance and protection to those fleeing, needs are exacerbated and affected communities will continue to rely on humanitarian assistance (NRC 30/01/2019).