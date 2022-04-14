The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan requires US$ 376 million to support people in need of humanitarian assistance in Cameroon

Yaoundé, 14 April 2022 – The Government of Cameroon and the humanitarian community are jointly launching the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), appealing for US$ 376 million for live-saving protection and livelihood assistance.

The humanitarian situation in Cameroon is characterised by three complex, protracted crises stemming from continuous violence in the Far North, in the North-West and South-West regions, as well as by the impact of conflicts in neighboring Central African Republic and Nigeria. Natural disasters, and epidemics further affect the lives and resilience capacity of most vulnerable people. Overall, 3.9 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022.

Last year, assistance was delivered to nearly two million people thanks to the mobilization and determination of humanitarian partners, in support of Government’s action, but needs remain acute. About 2.4 million people are in crisis or emergency phases of food insecurity.

More than a half-million of children are out of school while almost 2 million people are internally displaced, and more than 470,00 people are still hosted in the country.

In 2022, the humanitarian community will target 2.6 million people to save lives and reduce suffering. “The humanitarian situation requires the generous support from donors and partners to ensure timely and adequate assistance to the most vulnerable and to meet their urgent needs," said Mr. Matthias Z. Naab, Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon. “In 2021, the humanitarian response plan for Cameroon was only 51% funded. We need everyone's commitment to help vulnerable populations across the country. If we do not respond effectively, tens of thousands of girls, boys, women, and men will continue to be left without critical humanitarian assistance and protection, further exacerbating their vulnerabilities and affecting their capacities to resist to shocks and look towards a better future” he concluded.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Perrin, Head of Office, OCHA Cameroon, perrink@un.org

Press releases from OCHA are available at www.unocha.org/rowca and www.reliefweb.int